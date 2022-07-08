SDUIH hosts grand opening for downtown location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Urban Indian Health is officially opening it’s new space downtown. The organization says this is different from their other two locations in the state, a more community-focused space.

A long awaited open house filled the lower level of the Rock Island Building at 300 North Phillips Avenue Thursday afternoon. South Dakota Urban Indian Health is finally opening it’s new community space downtown, aimed at outreach to the larger Sioux Falls community.

“It’s just easier access for a lot of the Native community that lives around here. Getting out to the clinic was a little more difficult, just because it’s out near the Sanford Center. But, here is just more of an ideal location for people to get to. It’s just a better location.” Community Engagement Coordinator Megan White Face said.

SDUIH has actually had the space since early spring. But with COVID cases still high and a lack of furniture, they wanted to wait to officially invite the public until they were certain it’d be available to everyone.

“So it just took so long, and it felt like it was never going to get there. But we finally found the perfect time to open.” White Face said.

Chief Cultural Officer Thomas DeCoteau Jr. said aside from being the home of their programming, the office is also meant to be a meeting place, almost like a second home.

“Having a safe place for the Native community just to come and to learn. And even if they’re very knowledgeable, they can come in and teach me. I’m open to that.” DeCoteau said.

DeCoteau said that cultural connection to communities downtown is important, knowing that education is an important pillar in the sense of a community.

“If you’re afraid to learn, because as Native people we think we have to know the culture, and a lot of us don’t. That it’s okay, it’s a safe place and learn. We’re not going to say ‘Hey, you should know this already.’ Just come and learn and we’ll help you.” DeCoteau said.

White Face said when they say the space is open to everyone, they mean it.

“And you do not have to be Indigenous or Native to be here either. Everybody is welcome, they can participate in any of the programming. Everyone is welcome in this area.” White Face said.

White Face said a lot of their programming is already starting up in their new space downtown, and they have many more ideas and options in the future for the community to watch out for an enjoy.

