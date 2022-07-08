Sioux Falls VA to host Creative Arts Festival Aug. 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System will host the Veterans and VA Employees Arts Festival and competition.

Nationwide, the Department of Veteran Affairs medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities, according to a press release.

This annual competition recognized the progress and recovery made through therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of the Nation’s Veterans.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.

How to submit

Each Veteran or employee of the SFVAHCS can submit up to two pieces of art or creative writing which were created during the last year.

Entry forms are available at the Sioux Falls VA or by calling Ardell Fiedler at (605) 336-3230, ext. 5982, or Nicole Haertel, ext. 6494. Entry forms will be accepted until August 3.

The event is closed to the public, but all eligible Veterans who would like to participate are encouraged to submit an entry form. Veterans must be eligible to receive care through the Department of Veterans Affairs and enrolled at the SFVAHCS before entering the competition.

Winners will display their arts in the Arts Festival

Select winners will be invited to the 42nd National Veterans Creative Arts Festival held in St. Louis, Missouri, April 10-17, 2023. Art workshops and writing seminars are offered to Veterans during the week with education in a variety of artistic modalities.

VA employees will also display their arts and crafts during the show but will not compete with Veterans.

For more information, contact Sam Otto at (605)-333-6889 or Nicole Haertel at (605)-336-3230, ext. 6494, or Ardell Fiedler at (605)-336-3230, ext. 598

