South Dakota Prison Officers and inmates say broken promises lead to frustration, safety concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In July of 2021, Governor Noem announced sweeping changes for the Department of Corrections. Those working and living inside the State’s institutions had hope, but many say that hope has faded, including Eric Ollila, of the South Dakota state employees association.

“Corrections Secretary Wasco literally told the legislature that they needed more money for the correctional officers ASAP,” said Ollila. “Nothing has happened.”

Ollila hears from Correctional officers who say their years of service compressed in a new payscale gives them only a small financial bump over the new hires, and the announced pay raises are not applying to all.

“People are being told that they’re not getting 6% because they’re already at job maximum. So what the State apparently did was they didn’t move up their job max’s,” said Ollila.

He believes staff shortages and turnover are still a major concern, just as they were when Governor Noem addressed concerns last July.

“Prisons are safe for inmates and staff today,” said Noem at the media event after touring the Penitentiary and speaking with DOC staff a year ago.

But inside the prison walls, there are safety concerns, like a man incarcerated in Springfield who is worried for the safety of staff and inmates.

“Two days ago, there was a gang fight right outside my window in the yard. They took people to the shu (disciplinary cell), and they let one of them, one of the perpetrators out today because he has to build a desk,” said the man serving time at the Mike Durfee State Prison.

Other issues continue to surface about correctional officers.

“Favoritism, cronyism, nepotism,’ said Ollila.

Another man incarcerated in Springfield said there are still issues with certain DOC officers.

“We have some great ones, and then we have some bad ones still that are being promoted, and I don’t know how that’s possible, but it is,” he said.

Just as a year ago, addiction treatment is on hold until the last six months of a sentence. We spoke with an inmate who admits that alcohol had fueled his activity leading to his incarceration. He wants to improve his life but is told to wait as there are no programs available to help him for nine more years.

“They want to give you your treatment at the very end, and depending on who you ask, you get a different story,” he said.

Last year, Noem said DOC staff was tired.

“They deserve to have more flexibility with their families,” said Noem.

Most correctional officers report less time with their families as mandatory overtime shifts continue. Pheasantland prison industries staff inside the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, who have lower benefits, are pulled to work alongside correctional officers who acquire more retirement pay.

Ollia believes the solution is attracting more quality applicants, and that means more money for higher wages, which he believes can be found before the next legislative session.

“It takes the Governor and the legislature working in concert to go ahead and get that done to get that money out to those employees right now. Today,” said Ollila.

An anonymous State Penitentiary Correctional officer offers his observations:

“The two-man posts that were added because of security concerns after S.C.O. Ronald Johnson was killed and a teacher was attacked by an inmate at the prison school. We don’t even have an officer to do rounds and check on teachers at the prison at this time because of staff shortage. The one officer at the school is stuck at the front desk checking in and out inmates. A teacher or counselor could easily be attacked again in a classroom and the chances of an immediate response are significantly reduced when you cut your staff in half in these areas like the school, kitchens, health services, and prison shops.

We need more staff to run the prisons safely. Our Governor and legislation need to step up and increase the pay to get qualified applicants to apply.

I think the new warden has done a respectable job with the situation that he’s been put in. Metaphorically he’s trying to put out a house fire with a fire extinguisher. He needs a fire hose and a team to back him up. Unfortunately, the fire hose is money, and the team is legislation and the appropriations committee in Pierre. This house will continue to burn to the ground if help doesn’t show up soon,” he said.

South Dakota Department of Corrections spokesperson Michael Winder provided a statement.

“Since Secretary Wasko’s arrival, we have made quite a few changes in addition to the things in the attached letter. We have several security upgrades and safety gear enhancements in the works, including radio equipment, fence systems, cameras, mail scanners, and metal detectors. We have implemented several policies and internal organization changes pursuant to the CGL report’s recommendations. We also worked hard to secure legislative approval for pay increases, including a 6% pay increase for all employees and raising the starting wage to $20/hour, effective July 1. The State sets salary policy annually and must submit any pay increases to the legislature for funding approval. Secretary Wasko is very proud of the hardworking people at the Department of Corrections. We have made major changes in the last year and we know there is more work to do, and she believes our employees are up to the task. If folks are interested in joining our team, we would love to talk to them more about career options in the Department of Corrections,” said Winder.

Those serving their sentences behind bars in Springfield are also reporting a growing number of covid cases and a concern of more exposures in close quarters.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.