Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Timberwolves hope to create Twin Cities’ version of the Twin Towers

7-footers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns hope to compliment each other inside and outside
Pairing 7-footers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - In an NBA where the traditional “position” seems to have gone away, with many teams playing small to shoot more threes, the Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Rudy Gobert signals their desire to go a bit old school with a Twin Cities’ version of the Twin Towers.

Unlike the old Houston Rockets duo of Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon, 7-footers Karl Anthony-Towns and Gobert form more of an inside out duo. Gobert being known for his defense, rim protection and inside play while Towns is more apt to go to the perimeter and can shoot from distance.

It has the potential to be a perfect pairing, something that made Gobert eager to come to Minneapolis.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Elijah Hardhart
Authorities warn of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate in northeast South Dakota
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Car crash
2 killed in crash near Pickstown

Latest News

Slugger named to American Association All-Star team during game with Sioux City
Canaries finish sweep of Sioux City as Jabari Henry is named to All-Star team
Boys teams heading to national tournament in Pinehurst North Carolina
O’Gorman & Tea boys golf teams to play Pinehurst in national tournament
Canaries sweep X's in doubleheader and clinch 4th straight series win
Birds continue winning ways with doubleheader sweep of Explorers
East edges West in pitchers dual in legion baseball at Harmodon Park
City bragging rights at stake in legion baseball