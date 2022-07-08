Timberwolves hope to create Twin Cities’ version of the Twin Towers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - In an NBA where the traditional “position” seems to have gone away, with many teams playing small to shoot more threes, the Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Rudy Gobert signals their desire to go a bit old school with a Twin Cities’ version of the Twin Towers.

Unlike the old Houston Rockets duo of Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon, 7-footers Karl Anthony-Towns and Gobert form more of an inside out duo. Gobert being known for his defense, rim protection and inside play while Towns is more apt to go to the perimeter and can shoot from distance.

It has the potential to be a perfect pairing, something that made Gobert eager to come to Minneapolis.

