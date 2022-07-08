Warming up this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll start to see clouds break from west to east. There will be more sunshine out west, but we’ll have pretty uniform highs today in the mid to upper 80s. The wind should stay fairly light, but will start to switch around to the southeast.

Saturday will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We’ve declared Sunday a First Alert Weather Day as the risk for severe weather will be increasing in eastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa. Highs on Sunday will be hot as well and get into the low to mid 90s.

Next week, we’ll dry out and remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but storm chances will go away for a few days.

