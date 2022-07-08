‘You don’t have to love baseball’- Upcoming family fun events with the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now reporter John Gaskins was in-studio talking about the upcoming Canaries events.

Gaskins says there’s enough fun for everyone- with events to entertain both kids and adults.

“You do not have to love baseball to have a blast at the bird cage because we got a little bit of something for everyone,” said Gaskins.

There is a supervised play area for kids, so parents can even drop their kids off and go enjoy the baseball game.

Friday, July 8 is The Sandlot movie night, and they’ll play some of the best clips from the movie.

Valid military IDs get in for free Saturday night and there’s a military discount for every ticket any night.

Sunday is a family fun day. Kids can play on the field an hour before the game starts and then run the bases after the game. The players also like to interact with the kids.

“The team’s red hot right now, they’ve won ten of the last 13 games,” said Gaskins.

There are baseball bats filled with beer, food, bounce houses, playgrounds, and memories to be made this weekend with the Canaries.

