Canaries topple league-leading Fargo/Moorhead for sixth straight win

Sioux Falls’ 10-8 victory is their 11th win in their last 14 games
Defeat Fargo/Moorhead 10-8
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The team with the American Association’s best record could stop the league’s hottest team on Friday night at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Buoyed by an offense that put up eight runs in the first two innings the Sioux Falls Canaries held off the Fargo/Moorhead RedHawks 10-8, picking up their sixth straight victory and 11th win in their last 14 games.

For the seconds straight night Sioux Falls belted a grand slam, this one off the bat of Zane Gurwitz in the first inning (his second homerun of the year). Trey Michalczewski (6) and Aaron Takacs (3) also went deep. Takacs and Wyatt Ulrich each went 3-4 at the plate with Takacs driving in three runs.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

