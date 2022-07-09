Dakota News Now updates livestreaming service; adds Local News Live

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed some updates to our streaming services.

All of our newscasts are now available for live streaming online.

But you may have noticed some other streaming content too.

While most viewers watch our newscasts on TV, more people are streaming us live online.

“More people are cutting the cord, getting rid of cable and satellite,” Dakota News Now News Director Kevin King said. “But they also may not have a good over-the-air signal either. Live streaming gives people another way to watch our newscasts when they want.”

Now, all of our newscasts are available to stream in one place on DakotaNewsNow.com and the Dakota News Now App.

You can also download the app on devices like AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Roku and more to stream newscasts on your television.

When we’re not streaming local news, you’ll see another program called Local News Live.

“Local News Live is basically a national news network, that is streaming, that is taking local news and making it national once again,” Local News Live News Director Shawn Wheat said.

It’s a chance to see news from around the country, from local stations like Dakota News Now.

In June, Local News Live streamed Dakota News Now coverage of the abortion rights protest in downtown Sioux Falls.

“You have a unique perspective and it may be the same perspective as somebody across the nation, but your community has one perspective, while another community has another perspective, and another perspective, there are so many different angles to a story like this we’ve got to show them all so that’s why we tap into local stations like this one and really showcase what’s going on,” Wheat said.

We’re also looking at more ways to keep you informed even when we’re not on the air.

In the months ahead, we’ll be streaming more live content.

“Not every live news event warrants breaking into regular programming,” King said. “This will give a chance to still provide live coverage of news and events when they happen, that you can watch from virtually anywhere.”

Just another way Dakota News Now is providing news when you want it.

