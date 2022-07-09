Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence

Oh My Cupcakes working with Children's Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence
Oh My Cupcakes working with Children's Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence(Oh My Cupcakes)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of July, the Children’s Inn is working to end domestic violence through their Drive Out Domestic Violence Campaign, and Oh My Cupcakes in Sioux Falls is joining in on the fight.

Staci Kropuenske with the Children’s Inn, and Emily Rude with Oh My Cupcakes, joined Dakota News Now on Saturday morning to explain more about the initiative.

Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence
Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hardhart
UPDATE: Authorities apprehended ‘dangerous’ escaped SD inmate
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired
Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by 10...
Man gets 20 years for breaking into homes to sexually assault victims, including children

Latest News

Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence
Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence
Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
A warm and muggy weekend ahead
Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence
Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins