SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of July, the Children’s Inn is working to end domestic violence through their Drive Out Domestic Violence Campaign, and Oh My Cupcakes in Sioux Falls is joining in on the fight.

Staci Kropuenske with the Children’s Inn, and Emily Rude with Oh My Cupcakes, joined Dakota News Now on Saturday morning to explain more about the initiative.

Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence

Oh My Cupcakes working with Children’s Inn to Drive Out Domestic Violence

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.