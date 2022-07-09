SDGA Match Play championships tee off in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a day of qualifying, 104 golfers begin a March Madness bracket style competition at the SDGA’s Match Play Championships.

While this year is the 102nd installment of men’s championship, and 46th for the women, it’s a first again for the seniors who had their championship reinstated.

Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton is playing host to the event which continue tomorrow and concludes Sunday. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Jake Olson vs. Matthew Wolfe

-Bryce Hammer vs. Ben Daane

-Ryan Jansa vs. Jack Kray

-Reese Jansa vs. Megan Hinker

-Allison Meyerink vs. Lauren Tims

For more results and tomorrow’s schedule click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.