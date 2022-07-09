Storm need strong finish to avoid missing playoffs outright for first time in 20 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm are in position they haven’t been in for two decades.

On the verge of missing the playoffs.

That’s what will happen if Sioux Falls doesn’t win both, or at least one, of their final two games. At 7-7 the Storm are one game behind the Iowa Barnstormers and Quad City Steamwheelers for the third and fourth, and final, playoff spots in the IFL’s Eastern Division.

Excluding 2009 when an insurance violation resulted in them being barred from postseason, the last time the Storm outright missed the playoffs came exactly 20 years ago in 2002. Despite the inconsistency and youth of the team, they’re still confident they can make a deep playoff run if they can find a way to put it all together.

The Storm play their home finale tomorrow night against Green Bay at 7. The regular season concludes a week from tomorrow at league leading Frisco.

