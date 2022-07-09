Avera Medical Minute
USD alum Chloe Lamb named assistant coach for University of Mary women’s basketball team

By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The basketball playing career for Onida native Chloe Lamb is over.

Her coaching career is just beginning and fans back in South Dakota will be seeing her pretty regularly.

The University of Mary up in Bismarck, North Dakota, announced today that the former Summit League Player of the Year is joining their women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant.

In her five year career at USD the former Sully Buttes Charger was a fixture in their lineup, averaging just under 12 points per game with 350 career assists, 498 career rebounds and 196 career steals. She posted career highs in all those statistics last year to win Summit Player of the Year and help lead USD to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Chloe began working toward a coaching career almost immediately after the Coyotes’ run ended when she was selected to a coaching conference by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association at the Final Four.

The Marauders play in the NSIC, which means she’ll be making trips back to her home state for games against Northern State, Augustana and Sioux Falls.

