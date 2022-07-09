A warm and muggy weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS in place for today for central and western South Dakota and for everyone on Sunday. This is mostly due to heat alerts in place, but also for the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday night.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 1 PM to 9 PM Saturday for central and western South Dakota, including Pierre and Mobridge and from noon to 8 PM Sunday for southeast South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Huron, Madison and Brookings. Heat index values could be as high as 105 in these areas.

We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky both days with a chance of isolated shower or thunderstorm Saturday night north and for all Sunday with a better chance Sunday night. Highs will be in the mid 80s to mid to upper 90s Saturday and 90s to near 100 Sunday with dewpoints in the 60s to low 70s.

The other side of the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is for the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front approaches. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one out of five risk for Saturday for areas mainly along and north of Highway 14. Everyone is under a level one risk for Sunday into Sunday night with a level two risk northeast of a Huron to Worthington line. The main hazards with any severe storms that develop will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. One thing we need to watch is the potential for the cap to hold, which could prevent storm development.

Storms exit the area Monday morning, and we will have quiet weather for basically the entire week with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms possibly returning by next weekend. Highs will be in the 80s to begin the week, but 90s and even triple digits look to return by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.