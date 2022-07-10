Community members peacefully rally against Roe V. Wade decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered today at McKennan park to make signs and register to vote in response to the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Organizers of the event said it was important to take time to prepare

“It’s not necessarily a protest, but a rally. It’s a gathering of the people and a community. Today we’re making signs and that’s one of the main staples of this event today,” said Althena Bjorback, Sioux Falls resident.

They say it’s in preparation for the road ahead.

“It’s to get us ready for the long road we do have ahead and we’re decorating the sidewalks with chalk with inspirations and affirmations, things to keep us going and affirm one another,” said Bjorback.

Mercedes Bozentko, was at the first protests and says both efforts are important in their fight for rights.

“I think it’s important that we get angry, we show how much this means to us and how hurtful it is. So, to have a protest start like that and then come to a different protest where we are just sitting with signs and being peaceful. Just showing them, you can’t keep us quiet, we’re not done, we’re not going to just go away,” said Mercedes Bozentko, Sioux Falls resident.

At the event today they also helped people register to vote, and they say this is an important part of making change.

“It’s of our biggest powers that we have as a group of people and when we can exercise our right to vote for people then we can make sure when the supreme court makes another decision, we hope they take us into consideration and what we want,” said Emma Avery, Sioux Falls resident.

The group hopes this protest shows a new perspective on the issue.

“What we wanted to do was just show another side of our movement and really humanize ourselves. And with art it’s a form of self-expression. So, peeling another layer back and saying yes, we are angry about this but it’s because we are indelibly sad and disappointed with what has happened,” said Bjorback.

The signs made today will be used in tomorrow’s march set up by planned parenthood.

