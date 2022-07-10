Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and steamy, threat for severe thunderstorms

Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for Sunday due to high temperatures and humidity, and the threat for severe thunderstorms.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from noon to 8 PM Sunday for southeast South Dakota and far northwest Iowa, including Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Huron, Madison and Brookings. Heat index values could be as high as 105 in these areas.

We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the 90s to near 100 Sunday with dewpoints in the 60s to low 70s.

The other side of our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is for the threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one out of five risk for everyone for late Sunday night with a level two risk clipping Roberts county. The main hazards with any severe storms that develop will be large hail to ping pong ball size and damaging wind gusts as high as 70 mph.

Storms will exit the area by midday Monday, and the weather will then turn quiet for the rest of the week with only stray chances of showers and thunderstorms returning by next weekend. Highs fall to the 80s to begin the week, but will climb back into the mid to upper 90s by late week. The latest longer range models continue to suggest that the high heat will continue into next weekend and possibly beyond that.

