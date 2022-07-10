Kandolin takes title, men’s semifinals set in SDGA Match Play Championships

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alex Kandolin took Reese Jansa to the wire for the 2022 SDGA Women’s Match Play Championships, while the men’s field is set for Sunday.

Kandolin won the last two holes against Jansa to win 1 up. Kandolin beat Natalie Young in the morning’s semifinals, while Jansa beat Lauren Tims to advance to the final.

The men’s semifinals are set for Sunday. Jacob Otta beat Kayde Bartels to move onto the semifinals, facing off against Jack Tanner. On the other half of the bracket, Will Grevlos won over Will Allen to make it to the last four, with Jacob Swartz joining him. Tee times are set for 7:30 Sunday morning at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.

Click the video player above to view action from Saturday’s matches.

