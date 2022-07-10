Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kandolin takes title, men’s semifinals set in SDGA Match Play Championships

Alex Kandolin took Reese Jansa to the wire for the 2022 SDGA Women’s Match Play Championships, while the men’s field is set for Sunday.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alex Kandolin took Reese Jansa to the wire for the 2022 SDGA Women’s Match Play Championships, while the men’s field is set for Sunday.

Kandolin won the last two holes against Jansa to win 1 up. Kandolin beat Natalie Young in the morning’s semifinals, while Jansa beat Lauren Tims to advance to the final.

The men’s semifinals are set for Sunday. Jacob Otta beat Kayde Bartels to move onto the semifinals, facing off against Jack Tanner. On the other half of the bracket, Will Grevlos won over Will Allen to make it to the last four, with Jacob Swartz joining him. Tee times are set for 7:30 Sunday morning at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.

Click the video player above to view action from Saturday’s matches.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hardhart
UPDATE: Authorities apprehended ‘dangerous’ escaped SD inmate
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting
Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by 10...
Man gets 20 years for breaking into homes to sexually assault victims, including children

Latest News

Kandolin takes title, men’s semifinals set in SDGA Match Play Championships
Rounds third after grand slam in 10-8 win over Fargo/Moorhead
Canaries topple league-leading Fargo/Moorhead for sixth straight win
Hopes to lead push to IFL playoffs over final two games
Storm need strong finish to avoid missing playoffs outright for first time in 20 years
State matchplay begins at Hillcrest in Yankton
SDGA Match Play championships tee off in Yankton