Matters of the State: National Weather Service discusses South Dakota derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cleanup continues around South Dakota following Tuesday’s derecho.

The storm system brought winds reaching up to 99 miles per hour, as well as flooding in some areas.

It was the second derecho to hit the state in about two months, and while it’s a somewhat rare weather event, officials with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls say our area can be susceptible.

