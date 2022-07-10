Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Matters of the State: National Weather Service discusses South Dakota derecho

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cleanup continues around South Dakota following Tuesday’s derecho.

The storm system brought winds reaching up to 99 miles per hour, as well as flooding in some areas.

It was the second derecho to hit the state in about two months, and while it’s a somewhat rare weather event, officials with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls say our area can be susceptible.

Hear why on this week’s edition of Matters of the State.

Matters of the State airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KSFY. The program re-airs at 10:30 Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread...
Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting
(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired

Latest News

Sunday Night First Alert Forecast, Dakota News Now
Sunday Night First Alert Forecast, Dakota News Now
Matters of the State: NWS discusses South Dakota derecho
(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
The Sound of Music performances in Vermillion
The Sound of Music performances in Vermillion