Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash

FORT RANDALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Names have been released of the two men who died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of the Ft. Randall Casino.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Selwyn of Sioux Falls, 29, was the driver of the Ford. His seat belt use is under investigation. David Struckman-Johnson of Vermillion, 73, was the driver of the Subaru. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

