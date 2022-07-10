Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RANDALL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Names have been released of the two men who died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of the Ft. Randall Casino.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Selwyn of Sioux Falls, 29, was the driver of the Ford. His seat belt use is under investigation. David Struckman-Johnson of Vermillion, 73, was the driver of the Subaru. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread...
Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired
Elijah Hardhart
UPDATE: Authorities apprehended ‘dangerous’ escaped SD inmate

Latest News

The Sound of Music performances in Vermillion
The Sound of Music performances in Vermillion
The Sound of Music performances in Vermillion
The Sound of Music performances in Vermillion
Sunday First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and steamy, threat for severe thunderstorms