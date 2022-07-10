SF Thunder cap home schedule with win against Minnesota TwinStars FC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Thunder close out their 2022 home season with a 3-0 shutout of Minnesota TwinStars FC.

Trace Dobson, Brennan Haggerty and Tyler Limmer all scored goals for the Thunder for their final home game at McEneaney Field. The win moves the Thunder to 3-5-5 on the year. Click the video player above to view action from Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.