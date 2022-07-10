Avera Medical Minute
SF Thunder cap home schedule with win against Minnesota TwinStars FC

The Sioux Falls Thunder close out their 2022 home season with a 3-0 shutout of Minnesota TwinStars FC.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Trace Dobson, Brennan Haggerty and Tyler Limmer all scored goals for the Thunder for their final home game at McEneaney Field. The win moves the Thunder to 3-5-5 on the year. Click the video player above to view action from Saturday’s game.

