Storm hold off Green Bay to keep playoff hopes alive

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm aren’t out for the count yet in trying to get into the Indoor Football League playoffs with a 50-42 win over Green Bay.

The Storm, now 8-7 on the year, are on level with the Quad City Steamwheelers for the last spot in the Eastern Conference. The Storm will have to pick up a win on the road next week against the Frisco Fighters, currently the top seed in the conference to have a chance at playoff football.

Dalton Sneed completed 7-14 passes for 116 yards, tallying two touchdowns with a 166.7 QBR. Donnie Corley caught three of those passes for 75 yards and both touchdowns. Tim Keith and Carlos Thompson each caught two. Sneed rushed for 13 times for 43 net yards. and three touchdowns. Nate Chavious had 12 touches for 34 yards, while Thompson had two touchdowns on two rushing attempts.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

