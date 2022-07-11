$96,500 awarded to South Dakota communities from Wellmark’s 3-Point Play program

BRIDGEWATER, SD (Dakota News Now) - Wellmark® Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® awarded collegiate baskets and field goals to fund local health improvement projects.

Wellmark® Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® is awarding six communities in Iowa and South Dakota between $11,000 and $19,000 as part of its 3-Point Play program with university partners across both states.

Baskets and field goals to fund health improvement projects

The way the program worked was, area sports fans were invited to nominate their hometowns for a chance to win the project funding for their community. Throughout the 2021–2022 college football and basketball seasons, each time a successful field goal was kicked, or a 3-point basket was made, Wellmark issued a contribution to local health improvement projects in need, according to a press release.

“Since its inception in 2010, Wellmark’s 3-Point Play program has created tremendous value for communities across Iowa and South Dakota, and it’s been inspiring to watch this program grow and positively impact so many people,” said Chris Verlengia, Wellmark’s marketing activation, and alliance lead. “The projects we’ve partnered to fund are actively supporting Iowans and South Dakotans in their pursuit of well-being. By working hand-in-hand with hometowns in each state, we know we’re moving our communities toward a future of better health.”

Communities that received the funding

The nominations were tallied at the end of the 2022 college basketball season. Several hundred communities were nominated between both states. Funding was awarded to the following communities to initiate or complete a project that promotes a safe, inclusive, and accessible environment for physical activity:

Since the program’s inaugural season in 2010, Wellmark has provided nearly $945,000 for projects that build vibrant, active communities. From bike trails to playgrounds, Wellmark’s 3-Point Play is one of the many ways the health insurer is continuously improving the health of its members and communities.

To learn more about Wellmark’s 3-Point Play program, visit Wellmark3PointPlay.com.

