AAA survey shows interesting trends for South Dakota drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A recent AAA survey shows that South Dakota drivers are changing their behaviors due to high gas prices.

Nearly 2/3 of South Dakota drivers say they’ve changed their driving habits, which is up 16% from last year.

“We’re not surprised to see that people are making different plans or adapting their driving habits,” Shawn Steward said, the AAA spokesperson for South Dakota.

According to the survey, more than 1/3 of drivers say they’re consolidating by running fewer errands, and 60% say they’re doing anything they can to limit their driving.

“I have changed my driving habits a lot. For example, I work two jobs, and before I would go home in-between my jobs, and now I don’t,” Jen Garry said, a Sioux Falls resident.

We also chatted with Michael, who spent $100 to fill up today, and he has also made some changes.

“I just moved here from Illinois, we’re at six bucks a gallon, so it is a dollar cheaper here, but I mean it’s still a lot of stress,” Michael said.

Meantime, high gas prices continue to affect summer travel plans. 35% of South Dakotans say they’re taking fewer trips, and 1/5 say they’ve adjusted their travel budget.

“My husband and I have a motor home, so we’ve definitely taken less trips this year,” Garry said.

Gas prices are leveling off slightly, the average price per gallon has dropped six cents over the last month in the state, but the future remains uncertain.

“I wouldn’t anticipate any huge drops in gas prices, but hopefully we’ll continue some of this latest trend we’ve seen of declining prices at the pump,” Steward said.

“Just hoping that it goes down, it’s hard, it’s hard for everybody,” Garry said.

