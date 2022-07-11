Authorities in Brookings County searching for stabbing suspect

BUSHNELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials in Brookings County are looking for a man who they say stabbed and injured another man over the weekend.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 44-year-old James Basham, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The stabbing took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Main Street in Bushnell, a small town about five miles east of Brookings. Several law enforcement agencies, including Brookings Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, responded to the incident.

Deputies say Basham got into an argument with a 26-year-old man from White. During the fight, Bash pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the shoulder. The victim was taken by ambulance to a Brookings hospital.

Basham fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived. Authorities used a drone and a K-9 unit to search for him, but had no luck.

Officials are asking anyone who sees Basham to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300. Authorities say do not approach him.

