Canaries lose series to Fargo-Moorhead in close battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries lose a close one at home 9-8 against Fargo-Moorhead, and lose the series in tow.

Tyler Garkow was credited with the loss, while Peyton Wigginton tallied the win. Garkow struck out six batters, but allowed four hits and five runs. Gavin LaValley, Zane Gurwitz, Kona Quiggle and Angelo Altavilla tallied RBI’s for the Birds.

The Canaries are on the road next against Kansas City.

