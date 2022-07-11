Chief Washington correspondent and author Jonathan Karl featured guest at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jonathan Karl, the ABC News Chief Washington correspondent who has covered the White House under four presidents, has been confirmed for the Daschle Dialogues series at South Dakota State University.

The Daschle Dialogues is a series of lectures and talks hosted by South Dakota State University that feature nationally relevant figures discussing thought-provoking topics.

Karl will be on campus for the event on Sept. 25 at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center. The event is free to attend thanks to private gifts to the Senator Thomas A. Daschle Congressional Research Study through the SDSU Foundation, according to a press release from SDSU. Tickets will be available only online starting Aug. 24 at SDState.Edu/Daschle-Dialogues. Tickets will be limited to two per person.

“I have a great deal of admiration for Jonathan Karl as a professional and look forward to hearing his perspective on today’s political climate and the lessons from history that may provide context for what we face today,” Daschle said.

Chuck Raasch, a veteran national reporter with USA Today, Gannett News Service, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and author of “Imperfect Union: A Father’s Search for his Son in the Aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg,” will moderate the discussion with Karl and Senator Daschle.

“The School of American and Global Studies is thrilled to see the return of the Daschle Dialogues. This important lecture series brings nationally relevant figures to SDSU’s campus to thoughtfully discuss pressing issues at the heart of the American experience,” said Christi Garst-Santos, the school’s director. “Having such a distinguished alumnus as Senator Daschle (’69, political science) is always an honor, but the unique opportunity he has provided to routinely host prominent politicians, historians, and journalists is life-changing for our students.”

Karl’s accomplishments

Karl is the co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and was the chief White House correspondent for ABC News from Dec. 2012 through Jan. 2021. He has covered eight presidential elections and has broad experience covering Congress, foreign policy, and the military. He is the author of two The New York Times bestsellers: “Front Row at the Trump Show” and “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.”

Karl won the Walter Cronkite Award for National Individual Achievement and the National Press Foundation’s Everett McKinley Dirksen Award, the highest honor for Congressional reporting. He is also one of the few journalists to win the Radio and TV Correspondents’ Association’s Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based reporting twice, in 2010 and 2015. He won an Emmy® Award for coverage of the 2009 Inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Before joining ABC News in 2003, Karl served as a congressional correspondent for CNN.

Karl grew up in the Black Hills

Karl grew up in the Black Hills. He credits his passion for history and journalism to his adolescent years when his family moved to South Dakota. While living in two adjoining motel rooms in Hill City, his mother and stepfather conducted an oral history for the University of South Dakota, interviewing the men who worked to create Mount Rushmore.

Former Daschle Dialogues guests

Daschle’s previous guests are former Senate Republican Leader Trent Lott, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, NBC broadcaster and author Tom Brokaw and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin.

For more information about Daschle Dialogues, contact Brittany Peterson at the SDSU Foundation at Brittany.peterson@sdsufoundation.org.

