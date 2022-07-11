Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread...
Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

Latest News

At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine