Gas prices continue to decline; South Dakota remains below national average

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gas prices continue to fall nationwide from their recent record-highs, and prices at the pump in South Dakota are following suit.

The nationwide average cost of a gallon of gasoline dropped 12 cents from last week to $4.67, AAA reports. South Dakota’s statewide average is $4.65, down three cents from last week and six cents from last month.

The dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to robust July 4th holiday automobile travel.

“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”

While gas prices are declining, they remain much higher than they were last summer. Both South Dakota’s average and the national average are over $1.50 higher than they were on July 11, 2021.

The average gas price in neighboring Minnesota, North Dakota, and Nebraska are all a few cents cheaper than South Dakota. Iowa’s current average is a full 20 cents cheaper, according to AAA. South Carolina currently has the lowest average in the nation at $4.18, while California is the highest at $6.08.

