The Great Plains Zoo to celebrate renovated black bear exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is set to celebrate the opening of its renovated black bear exhibit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Ahead of the ribbon-cutting on July 15 at 8:30 a.m., Mayor Paul Ten Haken, and GPZ President & CEO Becky Dewitz are expected to speak.

In addition to providing a better viewing experience for guests, the renovated habitat is designed for the bears’ comfort, as well as the safety of both staff and bears. It includes a modern HVAC system, larger dens, and updated climbing structures and landscaping for a more diverse living environment for our three black bears – Charles, Jenny, and Marshmallow.

The habitat is designed with specific features to help the bears voluntarily participate in their own wellness and healthcare – including a scale area to weigh the bears and a sleeve that will allow them to participate in voluntary blood draws as part of their preventative health plan. This will be particularly valuable as the Animal Care and Vet teams care for GPZ’s geriatric male bear, Charles

This project was designed with TSP for architecture and engineering services. Journey Construction was the general contractor for the project. Additionally, Sioux Falls-based artist Zach DeBoer painted the woodland mural along the exhibit’s back wall.

“We are excited to have our bears in their new home,” said GPZ President & CEO Becky Dewitz. “This project was developed with the aim of providing our animals the highest quality care for their wellness. The habitat was designed to meet the species-specific needs of our black bears, as well as their whole life needs. Our Animal Care and Veterinary staff were involved in the design process to ensure that the habitat was built to give the animals a complex living environment, as well as a safe and efficient working environment for our staff who are dedicated to giving our animals the best care possible.”

Plan your GPZ visit at GreatZoo.org.

