Hall of Fame ceremony held for Sioux Amateur Baseball founder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the past 10 years, the Sioux Amateur Baseball League has been growing in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. And in between games today at Ronken Field, they honored one of their own for helping bring them all together.

League founder Matt Leedom was honored in a Hall of Fame ceremony this afternoon, the second individual to do so. Leedom helped found the league by trying to find a way for former baseball players to get back to playing ball in an easy, recreational schedule.

Matt was joined by his family today, and credited them for helping him and sacrificing family time to help found and grow the league. Leedom had to step away from playing and running the league due to degenerative health issues. But the friends he’s made along the way are more than happy just to see him there.

“He just got the whole thing going and kept it going. Had some health issues, kind of slowed up a little bit. I’ve picked up the reins the last three years now. But we’ve decided we’ve done some inductions before to our hall of fame, that let’s get Matt in there. A lot of the guys between these two games today know him, so it’s a great opportunity to recognize him.” League Commissioner Kevin Symens said.

Symens said they hope to have Matt around to join them at games as long as they can, and help celebrate the league he helped create.

