Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office gives bike helmets to Dell Rapids community

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies cooked and served food to the Dell Rapids community for the department’s second annual picnic in the park Sunday afternoon.

But this year, it meant more and had a purpose. A bicycle safety course was set up in honor of 14-year-old Zander Heathcote, who was struck by a car in late May while riding his bicycle and sadly passed away.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke to Zander’s mom and to deputies from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office.

