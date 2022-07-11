Morning Storms, Afternoon Sun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the region this morning and should be wrapping up as the morning rolls on. The risk of severe weather in our area will be very low. There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will be a little breezy with northwest wind gusts around 30 mph.

We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. The sunny weather will continue through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Everybody should be back in the 90s by Wednesday, and we’ll continue to warm up through the rest of the week. Highs by Friday look like they’ll be in the upper 90s to near 100! We’ll stay dry with the only chance of rain coming Thursday night.

Over the weekend, we’ll stay hot with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with triple digits for part of the region. I think most, if not all of us, could hit 100 by the beginning of next week.

