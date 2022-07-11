Next few days to feature lower humidity, mild temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a hot and steamy weekend across the area, a cold front has brought in some relief in the form of cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels. That trend will continue the next few days but then the heat and humidity will return late in the week.

Skies will be mainly clear for our Monday night with a light breeze out of the northwest at 5-15 mph and lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s, so definitely want to open up the windows and give the AC’s a break.

There won’t be much cloud cover Tuesday through Thursday, so be sure to be wearing the sunscreen if you will be outside for long periods of time. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 Tuesday, mid 80s to mid 90s Wednesday with 90s to near 100 Thursday. Dewpoints remain in the 50s Tuesday into Wednesday but will climb back into the 60s by Thursday as winds shifting back to the south and southeast.

The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s and low 70s. While it will remain mostly dry through the weekend, there are isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast from Thursday evening through Friday night.

Long term outlooks continue to point a warm and slightly drier than average weather pattern with only isolated shower and thunderstorm chances.

