Offer to purchase W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds faces uncertain future due to land sale restrictions, price

By Beth Warden
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -An offer to purchase the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds was not even on the July 5th agenda for the Minnehaha County Commission meeting, but Knife River Sioux Falls President Clark Meyer made the offer during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Meanwhile, it’s almost as if the person who donated this land to become the fairgrounds back in 1938 knew that this time could come. Winona Axtell Lyon restricted the transfer of the property should it ever be sold. These restrictions could also complicate things for a company that has bid for $65 million to turn it into a quarry.

In addition to legal complications of ever selling the fairground land, there’s also the price issue. Minnehaha County Commissioner Jeff Barth believes that 65 million is not a fair deal.

“We cannot get enough money for that Fair to build it somewhere else. 65 million is just not enough money. Talk to me about 350 million,” said Barth.

Even the land transaction history is complicated as it’s part of multiple tracts and two townships. Still, within pages of land transaction history is Mrs. Lyon’s desired focus of the Fair, which was agreed upon.

“To have displays of farm produce, livestock and crafts could be exhibited, and 4-H Clubs and Home Extension work,” as described on the history page of the Sioux Empire Fair website.

Entertainment and amusements were also allowed. In recent years liquor sales were also permitted.

“Now knife river has offered to continue the fair for five years, but I, I think 65 million is not sufficient; it’s a, it’s an opening on their part,” said Barth.

If the original provisions of the land deal are not met, ownership could revert to the Lyon family. “In the event of the failure of the grantee to hold such fairs or exhibitions for five consecutive years, then, in that event, the said premises and title shall immediately revert to the grantor or next of kin to the grantor, with the right of immediate possession,” is quoted on the fairgrounds website.

We reached out to Mr. Meyer of Knife River for a comment on the offer and did not receive a response.

