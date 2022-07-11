Pierre Trappers fall in Game 4 of Expedition League Championship

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After forcing a Game 4 in the Expedition League Championship, the Pierre Trappers are finishing the year runner-ups.

The Trappers fell at home to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 2-1 in Game 4, losing the series three games to one. For the Sabre Dogs, Ben Newbert and Chris Monroe recorded RBI’s in the third inning to give Souris Valley the 2-0 lead. The Trappers wouldn’t respond until the last inning with two outs on the board. Jacob Griffin drove in a run to give the Trappers some life, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

