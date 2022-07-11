Planned Parenthood hosts abortion protest in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People rallied together today in Sioux Falls to protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood with the ACLU of South Dakota.

It started at the Minnehaha County Courthouse where various speakers shared their experiences.

It then moved to Van Eps Park where protestors began to chant while holding their signs along Minnesota Avenue.

Kristin Hayward with Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls says events like this are important to show people that resources are still available.

“The reason we do these marches on hot, sweaty, gross days is because it’s just so important that people know that we are not going anywhere. Because sometimes for some people coming to planned parenthoods the only care they get for their reproductive health care, and we’ve been there for them for so many years and we’ll continue to do so,” said Kristin Hayward, Manager of advocacy and development for Planned Parenthood.

Lexi McKee-Hemenway, president of Students for Reproductive Rights at USD says it was important for her to show up in support of the cause.

“The reason why it’s important to come out of these things is to show people that there are people here to fight but also, there’s a whole community and we need them to come out as well,” said Lexi McKee-Hemenway, President of Students for Reproductive Rights at USD.

She says her organization will be working to assist those seeking healthcare

“We hope to be helping with transportation costs, helping people get information, even just going to Sioux City Iowa to go to that Planned Parenthood,” said McKee-Hemenway.

Abi Benson and her daughter Willa were also in attendance. They say it’s important to show support for women regardless of political beliefs.

“Even if they’re not engaged in politics and even if they don’t have skin in the game. Knowing that they can fight for their wives, their mothers, their daughters,” said Abi Benson, Sioux Falls resident.

Those at the event were happy with the turnout today.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.