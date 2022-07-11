Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who flashed a gun in a Walmart parking lot.

Sargent Michelle Hackett with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the incident took place over the weekend. The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls Walmart parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

