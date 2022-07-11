Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Man in custody after flashing gun in Sioux Falls

The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls...
The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls Walmart parking lot.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who flashed a gun in a Walmart parking lot.

Sargent Michelle Hackett with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the incident took place over the weekend. The suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Banks, flashed a firearm at a man in a southwest Sioux Falls Walmart parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread...
Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

In this Avera Medical Minute, staff from the Avera Addiction Care Center talk about the...
Avera Medical Minute: Solving substance abuse at the Avera Addiction Care Center
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Police: Officer-involved shooting near 6th st and Cleveland ave.
SD Voices for Peace to host 2nd Cohort of Courage Youth Advocates Program
File
Minnesota judge strikes down many state abortion restrictions