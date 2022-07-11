Police: Officer-involved shooting near 6th st and Cleveland ave.
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report an officer-involved shooting took place this afternoon near 6th st. and Cleveland Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Lt. Aaron Nyberg said the incident was an “officer-involved shooting,” nobody involved sustained any serious injuries, and more updates will be available at a later time.
