Police: Suspect in custody after stabbing results in non-life-threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report they have custody of a suspect they believe was involved in a stabbing.

Sargent Michelle Hackett with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the stabbing took place in northwest Sioux Falls at 10:16 p.m. on Sunday. Hackett said the victim, 36, was uncooperative in elaborating on what happened, but police believe there was some sort of verbal altercation that led up to the stabbing.

The suspect is 33-year-old Christopher Sanchez-Virulo.

The victim is in the hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries

