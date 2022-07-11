Avera Medical Minute
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of mailing a first-class letter effective Sunday.

A “Forever Stamp” will cost 60 cents when the post office opens Monday.

In addition to the two-cent price increase on first-class stamps, other postal services will also cost more.

Postcard stamps, certified mail and money order fees will be among the services subjected to rate hikes.

The U.S. Postal Service said the hikes amount to about a 6.5% increase across the board.

They point out the added expense is still less than the rate of inflation, which is nearly 8%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

