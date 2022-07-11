Salem continues cleanup damage from second derecho

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The armory in Salem took little damage in the first derecho back in May, but took heavy damage in the storm just a week ago. It’s one of the many buildings in Salem that now have a long list of repairs.

The Salem Lumber Company has been plenty busy with projects in town. From rebuilding and roofing, going through countless pallets of shingles.

“I would guess somewhere between eight and ten semi loads just what my crews have done. Obviously, we can’t do everything in town. So there’s other crews doing stuff too. I know I’ve gone through eight or ten for sure, and I’ve got that many coming yet.” Owner Brad Kranz said.

Kranz said they were full of jobs to do before the storms hit, and before taking on damage of their own. He said now with the need for so much repair, he says the town will be full of contractors and businesses with short supplies. He said their company alone can’t handle all of the requests, and they could be set for years to come.

“I mean, it’s one of those deals that you feel bad, because you know somebody’s going to go have some fly-by-nighter come in and do something. And they’re going get taken advantage of. But yet, we can only do so much. The guys can only work so many hours in a day. Our ‘put me on the list’ to build a building is pretty much got next year full too.” Kranz said.

It’s stressful for those in the community, and insurance companies looking to help document and report all of the damage that they find. Randy Sabers said they’d been asking their customers to be patient and wait for what the insurance companies have to say. He said that this is one of the largest number of claims that the area has ever had to report, and it will take time to process.

“Just to remind them that we just have to be patient with such a widespread storm. It’s like nothing we’ve seen, and I’ve seen just about everything in my tenure here. There’s some that have been doing it longer.” Sabers said.

That damage extends out to the country. Adam Eichacker lost many of his buildings back in May to the first derecho, but said at the time they were lucky not to have many crops above the ground. But the hail and high winds have changed that now.

“That started to damage our crop, and that’s what we work all year for. To have this kind of damage now, it just really kind of hits home.” Eichacker said.

He said they’ll need to dip into crop insurance to cover the losses, even though it’s something they don’t want to do.

“To be honest with you, it’s really never the route we want to go. I think a lot of producers in the area don’t want to have to rely on the insurance. We’d just as soon have a bumper crop at the end of the season.” Eichacker said.

Kranz said they and others will be busy for years rebuilding. But that will take time.

“I would guess we’ve got enough buildings to build. If it was just me taking care of my immediate customers. I’d have five years of business without even blinking an eye.” Kranz said.

