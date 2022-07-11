Avera Medical Minute
Sanford celebrates 10 years in Aberdeen

Sanford is celebrating a decade of its Aberdeen center this week
Sanford is celebrating a decade of its Aberdeen center this week
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was 10 years ago that Sanford Medical Center opened its doors in Aberdeen. This week, they’ll be celebrating a decade of providing healthcare in the Hub City.

Since its opening, Sanford has had a nearly $600 million economic impact on the community. The orthopedics, women’s care, general surgery, emergency medicine and oncology departments have all seen expansions.

The staff has grown from 118 employees to 450 in the last 10 years. Those employees are exactly who Sanford wants to celebrate during its anniversary.

”Our people really have continued to enhance the quality care that we had, even during the toughest times, and through that, we have continued to provide quality care,” said Sanford Aberdeen Executive Director Ashley Erickson.

When it first opened in 2012, Sanford commissioned art pieces from 30 local artists to display in their facilities. Two of those artists were Nick and Nicole Fischer of Fischers Art. The Fischers were called back to create another piece for the 10-year celebration.

”We wanted to touch on a little bit more from the staff’s perspective because they had the tenacity and the discipline to endure such a tough couple of years,” said Nicole Fischer.

The piece is called “We’re All in it Together,” and celebrates all members of the medical center.

”We have the stack of hands like you would see in a team huddle. It’s the whole staff. It’s nurses, it’s maintenance, it’s administration, there’s doctors, and then the patient is definitely part of that team,” said Nicole Fischer.

Sanford Aberdeen staff say their plan for the next 10 years includes expanding their telehealth programs to ensure access to quality care for patients in rural areas.

