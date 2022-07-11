Avera Medical Minute
SD Voices for Peace to host 2nd Cohort of Courage Youth Advocates Program

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Voices for Peace is hosting its second Cohort of Courage Youth Advocates Program in August.

CoC Youth Advocates gives youth in the black, indigenous, and people of color communities from SD high schools and universities a chance to come together and understand and implement strategies for social change. The program is scheduled to take place from Aug. 1-11, with applications for the program due on July 25.

On Aug. 5, there will be dedicated time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for participants to learn about how media can have an impact on social justice and social change. The meeting will take place in the social hall of Mt. Zion Synagogue on the corner of 14th and Duluth.

On Aug. 11 at the public forum, participants will present on topics that they were passionate about and propose solutions to local problems such as healthy foods in schools, public transportation in Sioux Falls, and discrimination in public schools. The public forum will be held at the Downtown Library in Sioux Falls.

Lasting impact of CoC

Several cohort members have now come together to host a podcast IN THE KNOW, according to the SDVFP website. The program has seen success, as 2021 Cohort members remain committed to the social change work they developed during the program.

Click here to see the Advocacy Grand Rounds - Bystander to Upstander Training from Jan. 2022.

Click here to watch last year’s public forum.

