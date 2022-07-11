Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SF Cyclones win back-to-back to take 2022 18U State Fastpitch Championship

The SF Cyclones beat the SD Renegades 15 National twice on Sunday to become 2022 18U Girls State Fastpitch Champions.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SF Cyclones beat the SD Renegades 15 National twice on Sunday to become 2022 18U Girls State Fastpitch Champions.

The Cyclones took game one at Sherman Park 7-0, forcing a winner-takes-all second game in the afternoon. Brooklyn Gronau forced the game-winning RBI, giving the Cyclones the lead. Kira Mentele held the Renegades to a shutout in the 1-0 win.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Sunday’s action.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread...
Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired

Latest News

After forcing a Game 4 in the Expedition League Championship, the Pierre Trappers are finishing...
Pierre Trappers fall in Game 4 of Expedition League Championship
Pierre Trappers fall in Game 4 of Expedition League Championship
SF Cyclones win back-to-back to take 2022 18U State Fastpitch Championship
Will Grevlos heated up on the front nine of the Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, winning 7 & 6...
Will Grevlos captures SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship