SF Cyclones win back-to-back to take 2022 18U State Fastpitch Championship
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SF Cyclones beat the SD Renegades 15 National twice on Sunday to become 2022 18U Girls State Fastpitch Champions.
The Cyclones took game one at Sherman Park 7-0, forcing a winner-takes-all second game in the afternoon. Brooklyn Gronau forced the game-winning RBI, giving the Cyclones the lead. Kira Mentele held the Renegades to a shutout in the 1-0 win.
Click the video player above to view highlights from Sunday’s action.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.