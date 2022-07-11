SF Cyclones win back-to-back to take 2022 18U State Fastpitch Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SF Cyclones beat the SD Renegades 15 National twice on Sunday to become 2022 18U Girls State Fastpitch Champions.

The Cyclones took game one at Sherman Park 7-0, forcing a winner-takes-all second game in the afternoon. Brooklyn Gronau forced the game-winning RBI, giving the Cyclones the lead. Kira Mentele held the Renegades to a shutout in the 1-0 win.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Sunday’s action.

