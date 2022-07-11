Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Medicaid expansion groups join for constitutional amendment

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A pair of South Dakota campaigns trying to expand access to Medicaid through the November ballot will join efforts to focus on passing an amendment to the state constitution.

The announcement from the two organizations - South Dakotans Decide Healthcare and Dakotans for Health - puts to rest a potential rivalry between the two campaigns.

Both brought separate ballot proposals to require the state to make Medicaid government health insurance available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level.

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is sponsoring Constitutional Amendment D and is backed by the state’s health care industry. It says that Dakotans for Health will join its coalition rather than push its own proposal for a voter-initiated measure.

