Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Urban AG Coalition producing more locally grown food

Vegetables
Vegetables(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group in Sioux Falls is improving access to healthy and affordable food options within the city. The Urban Agriculture Coalition began in June to help reduce food deserts within the community. Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier talked about how big of a footprint this could have in Sioux Falls and the next Urban Agriculture Coalition meeting on July 12. Local producers and leaders will be at the Downtown Sioux Falls Library from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread...
Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again

Latest News

AAA survey shows interesting trends for South Dakota drivers
AAA survey shows interesting trends for South Dakota drivers
AAA survey shows interesting trends for South Dakota drivers
AAA survey shows interesting trends for South Dakota drivers
Sanford is celebrating a decade of its Aberdeen center this week
Sanford celebrates 10 years in Aberdeen
South Dakota Medicaid expansion groups join for constitutional amendment