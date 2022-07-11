Vermillion basement fire under investigation

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no injuries were reported after a basement fire broke out in Vermillion.

On Monday at 6:49 a.m., the Vermillion Fire-EMS Department was dispatched to a reported basement fire in southwest Vermillion, according to a press release from the city.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but all persons were able to safely exit the home. Fire and EMS units arrived and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Elk Point and Gayville fire departments were on scene to assist. There were no first responder injuries during this incident.

