Victims in fatal crash near Pickstown identified

generic crash
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in south-central South Dakota.

Twenty-nine-year-old Charles Selwyn of Sioux Falls and 73-year-old David Struckman-Johnson of Vermillion died in last Tuesday’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The accident took place on S.D. Highway 46 between Wagner and Pickstown. Troopers say Selwyn lost control in rainy conditions and collided with Struckman-Johnson’s vehicle. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place as a powerful derecho moved the region, which brought with it damaging winds and flash flooding in spots.

