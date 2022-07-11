Avera Medical Minute
Will Grevlos captures SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship

Will Grevlos heated up on the front nine of the Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, winning 7 & 6 over Jacob Otta.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Will Grevlos heated up on the front nine of the Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, winning 7 & 6 over Jacob Otta to take the 2022 SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship.

Grevlos birdied three straight holes on the front nine to get an early lead over Otta, and didn’t look back to take the title. Grevlos beat Jonah Swartz in the morning semifinals to advance to the title match, while Otta beat Jack Tanner to move on.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

