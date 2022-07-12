Augie alum Will Olson signs professional contract in Pioneer League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana baseball alum Will Olson is a professional athlete. The 2022 senior is a member of the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League. That currently marks three seniors from the 2022 squad that have gone on to play professional baseball.

The Pioneer League is an MLB Partner League while the Voyagers have held affiliations with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox over its 65-plus year history.

“Will has come a long way on the field the past four years,” Augustana head coach Tim Huber said. “He was a great addition to our team after his original school dropped their baseball program and he is very deserving of the opportunity he is now getting in professional baseball.

“Will has been one of the most consistent power hitters in our lineup the past four seasons and is a good offensive catcher at the next level.”

Olson concluded his career with 42 home runs, marking the second most in program history. He also ended his career with 171 RBI, a mark that ranks sixth at Augustana.

An All-America honoree his junior and senior seasons, Olson batted .379 in his final campaign with 75 hits, 15 doubles and 16 home runs.

He helped the Vikings to an NSIC Championship in 2022 and all three years that the NCAA held a postseason, he helped Augustana to the NCAA Tournament.

Olson joins Jordan Barth and Tony Lanier as professionals from the 2022 class. In all, Huber has coached 28 student-athletes that have gone on to professional careers.

