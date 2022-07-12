Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Community input on proposal for Soybean Processing Facility near Mitchell

Soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)
Soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape (PRNewsfoto/PlantArcBio)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Davison County Commission heard from those who are in favor and those not in favor of putting a Soybean Processing Facility just south of Mitchell.

According to the Mitchell Radio Group, the $450 million South Dakota Soybean Processors’ facility would be located at the intersection of 257th street and Highway 37.

Among the nearly 100 people who attended the Davison County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting last Tuesday night, there were concerns about increased traffic in the area. The facility would add around 75 jobs. In all, the committee recommended the approval of a conditional use permit for the plant.

If approved, construction would begin next summer.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
A large police presence responded to an incident in eastern Sioux Falls on July 11. Authorities...
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in eastern Sioux Falls
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
(File)
Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

National Veterans Golden Age Games
National Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls
Mario Rodriguez (Left) Elija Wright (Right)
Police: Kids and bystanders on scene when suspect presented gun in Monday’s shooting
Over 250 tractors will be at this years event.
Granite Threshing Bee celebrates 38th year of event
Monday’s decision at a special council meeting means the city has now bonded $30 million for...
Watertown City Council bonded $30 Million for two-sheet ice arena