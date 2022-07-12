Community input on proposal for Soybean Processing Facility near Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Davison County Commission heard from those who are in favor and those not in favor of putting a Soybean Processing Facility just south of Mitchell.

According to the Mitchell Radio Group, the $450 million South Dakota Soybean Processors’ facility would be located at the intersection of 257th street and Highway 37.

Among the nearly 100 people who attended the Davison County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting last Tuesday night, there were concerns about increased traffic in the area. The facility would add around 75 jobs. In all, the committee recommended the approval of a conditional use permit for the plant.

If approved, construction would begin next summer.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.